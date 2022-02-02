JeVonte Anderson Feb 2, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DURHAM - JeVonte Vaughn Simon Anderson, 42, died on Monday, January 24th, 2022. Funeral Friday at 12 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour prior to services, at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jevonte Vaughn Simon Anderson Funeral Home Funeral Durham Viewing Don Brown Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute