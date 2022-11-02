Joe Nathan Dixon, Jr. Nov 2, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - Joe Nathan Dixon, Jr., 75, died on Friday, October 28, 2022. Services will be private. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joe Nathan Dixon Jr. Service Greenville Arrangement Smith Funeral Service Crematory Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector