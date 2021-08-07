GREENVILLE - Joe Ray McLawhorn, 59, died on August 4, 2021. Graveside service Monday at 11 am, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation immediately after the service. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 12:41 am
