GREENVILLE - Joel Trenton Douglas, 86, died on Friday September 17, 2021. Funeral Saturday at Noon, at Gospel Tabernacle, Grimesland. Viewing one hour before the service at the church.. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Food truck operator files lawsuit against Farmville
- Fair returns Tuesday to begin second century in Pitt County
- Former District Court Judge Timothy Smith dies at age of 61
- Greenville's fire chief resigns after DWI arrest
- 217680 JESSICA JONES
- Man turns himself in after shooting into occupied vehicle
- Fair, sheriff work to resolve security concerns
- ECU 42, Marshall 38: Three answers from Pirates' big win
- Multiple arrests made in Martin County
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested