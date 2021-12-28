Sorry, an error occurred.
December 28, 2021
CHOCOWINITY - John Marvin (JM) Boyd, Jr, 66, died on Friday, December 24, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 5 pm, at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Visitation prior to the service from 3 PM until the funeral hour.
