Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.