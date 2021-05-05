Sorry, an error occurred.
WASHINGTON - John "Johnny" Moore, Sr., 63, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 11 am, at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington. Visitation following the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory.