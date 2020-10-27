GREENVILLE - John Charles Van Coutren, Jr., 77, died on Friday, October 23, 2020. Private family Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Private family visitation at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
