AYDEN - Johnkista D. Cox, 45, died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at New Deliverance Church of Christ. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary.
