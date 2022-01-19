BELL ARTHUR - Johnny Mac Harper Sr., 80, died on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 am, at funeral home. Viewing Friday from 2-6 pm ath the funeral home. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Family of man slain in Grimesland calls for arrest
- Jarman celebrates 75th birthday
- Woman dies after pickup hits her in Food Lion parking lot
- DWI Roundup: Woman reverses into vehicle of driver reporting her for reckless driving
- June Fleming
- Making his voice heard: Teen with autism celebrates 250th podcast
- Looking Back ... The Last 100 Years
- Jan. 14 Bless Your Heart
- Scott Isley
- Greenville P&Z member now says more research needed before city allows data processing facilities