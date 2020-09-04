NEW YORK NY - Johnny Hopkins, 88, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 P.M., at Philippi Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
NEW YORK NY - Johnny Hopkins, 88, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 P.M., at Philippi Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.