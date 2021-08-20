TARBORO - Johnny Wayne Davenport, 71, died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3:30 pm, at Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation Saturday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at the funeral home.
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 12:51 am
