FARMVILLE - Joseph Baxter Gay, 60, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Garden . Arrangements by Hemby- Willoughby Mortuary, Inc.
Updated: August 6, 2020 @ 12:55 am