Updated: September 6, 2020 @ 12:53 am
WINTERVILLE - Joseph Greene, 58, died on Monday, September 1, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 12 P.M., at Mills Family Cemetery. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.