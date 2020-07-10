WILSON - Joseph Hopkins, 76, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 11 a.m., at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
