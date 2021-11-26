FARMVILLE - Joyce Marie Hines Royster, died on Friday, November 19, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 3 pm , at Hornes Funeral Home. Visitation 2pm Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Farmville couple donates $7 million to Raleigh school
- A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day
- Getting older: Unwanted things grow, wanted things fall off
- Carpenter's tools stolen from home in Ayden
- Charity begins at home: After 30 years Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County to buy itself a home
- Random act of kindness
- Daffer 54-yard field goal wins it for Pirates
- Animals for adoption
- Vidant Orthopedics welcomes new robotic knee surgery technology
- People in the News