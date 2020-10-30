GREENVILLE NC - Joyce Ann Tyson, 70, died on Mon., Oct. 26, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm, at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, Farmville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
