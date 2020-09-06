Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: September 6, 2020 @ 12:53 am
BLOUNTS CREEK - Juanita Manger Tripp, 83, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 11 a.m., at Warren Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, Washington.