BETHEL - Junie Spencer, 79, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Selvia Chapel FWB, Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 1:59 am
