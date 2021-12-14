GRIFTON - Jy'Quavion Marquis Daniels, 20, died on Thursday December 2, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 1 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Most Popular Stories
