GREENVILLE - Karon Devaughn Smith, 51, died on Friday, July 23, 2021. Celebration of Life Service Friday at 3 pm, at English Chapel FWB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 12:54 am
