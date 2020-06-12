Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 12, 2020 @ 12:45 am
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
AYDEN - Kenneth Ray Cannon, 70, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 3pm, at Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation 5-8pm Friday at the funeral home.