KINSTON - Keyla Lozano Cabrera, 19, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 pm at The Pentecostals of Greenville. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville.
