FARMVILLE - Kimberly Bundy Allison, 59, died on Monday, January 25, 2021. Graveside service Thursday at 2 pm, at Hollywood Cemetery. Visitation following service at graveside. Arrangements by Farmville Funeral Home.
Updated: January 27, 2021 @ 12:59 am
