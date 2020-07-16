Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 3:19 am
GREENVILLE - Kurt "DJ Quick" Council, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Funeral Saturday 2 p.m., at New Beginning Deliverance Church. Viewing Friday 2-7 p.m. at The Nulook Center. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary.