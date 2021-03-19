Sorry, an error occurred.
AYDEN - Larry Morgan "Logwood Larry" Richardson, Sr., 64, died on Friday March 12, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3 pm, at Don Brown Funeral Home. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.