Larry Osborne Jan 5, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Larry Mitchell Osborne, 58, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Jan 3 - Jan 9 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesSharpe returns, his powerhouse team routsRocky Mount business uses new tool for motor analysisSuspect in Ayden nightclub shooting arrestedNew tradition dropped on Greenville residentsGreenville celebrates new roads, new developmentGreenville police investigate attempted murderTwo injured in Ayden nightclub shootingThe sound you hear is Mitch McConnell's laughterDaughter helps restore historic North Carolina housePresident Trump the antithesis of Christ Images