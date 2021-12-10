Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:55 am
WILSON - Larry Ray Pierce, 72, died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3:30 p.m., at Farmington Heights Church of God, Wilson. Visitation Sunday 2-3:15 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Joyner's Funeral Home.
