Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 12:24 am
JERSEY CITY - Larry Dean Tetterton, 69, died on Friday, July 5, 2020. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m. at Greenville NC Convention Center. Viewing 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Convention Center. Arrangements by Rountree Family Mortuary.