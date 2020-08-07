Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 1:08 am
GRIMESLAND NC - Latia Harper, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., Carmon, Garris, Gorham, & Harper Memorial Chapel. Visitation Friday 3-7 p.m. at the chapel. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Farmville.