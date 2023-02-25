Laura Mae Pitt Tyson Feb 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - Laura Mae Pitt Tyson, 83, died on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2:00 pm, at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary. Viewing One hour prior to service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion