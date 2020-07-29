Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 12:59 am
WINTERVILLE - Lee A. Whealton, 71, died on Monday, July 27, 2020. Private memorial service Friday, at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation Friday, after 2 P.M., at the home. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.