KINSTON - Lejend Jimerion Tuten, 11 days old, died on Saturday November 6, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Two arrested on animal cruelty charges in Grifton
- Trial set for Monday in shooting death of Greenville woman
- Woman charged with hit and run following crash
- Carrington James
- Murder trial continued due to holiday
- New electric supply store opens in Greenville
- School system mum on alleged incidents at D.H. Conley High School
- Grimesland veteran battling cancer, Parkinson's, receives aid from nonprofit
- Police investigate shooting death at The Davis
- BEES is buzzing with growth: Homegrown manufacturer expanding to meet building demands