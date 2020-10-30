SNOW HILL NC - Lena Debra Dupree, 55, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Funeral Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Snow Hill Cemetery. Viewing 2 - 6 p.m. Friday at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden .
