...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has
issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Tar River At Greenville.
* From Friday evening until further notice.
* At 11:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. It
will then remain around flood stage through the rest of Saturday
and then continue to rise tomorrow evening.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
&&