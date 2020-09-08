WINTERVILLE NC - Lillian Boyd Daniels, 83, died on Wednesday September 2, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at 2 p.m., at St. Paul Church of Christ Disciples of Christ. Viewing 12-2 p.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.
