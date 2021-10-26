WINTERVILLE - Linwood Knox, 67, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Graveside service Thursday at 1 pm, at Homestead Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing 5-7 pm Wednesday at B G Barrett Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville.
