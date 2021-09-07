WINTERVILLE - Lisa Darlene Alphin Murphy, 58, died on Sept. 4, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 11 am, at funeral home. Visitation Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 7, 2021 @ 12:20 am
WINTERVILLE - Lisa Darlene Alphin Murphy, 58, died on Sept. 4, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 11 am, at funeral home. Visitation Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.