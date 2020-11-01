GREENVILLE - Loreatha Duncan, 102, died on Friday, October 30, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 1, 2020 @ 12:23 am