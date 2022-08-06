Lottie Mae Clemons Vines Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENVILLE - Lottie Mae Clemons Vines, 79, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life, Sunday at 1 p.m., at Progressive FWB Church. Services entrusted to Blake Phillips Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entrust Service Celebration Funeral Home Progressive Fwb Church Greenville Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector