Updated: June 1, 2020 @ 11:50 pm
GREENVILLE - Luber "Joe" Eugene Mabery, 76, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral Tuesday at 12 p.m., at Down Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing One houre before service at the funeral home.