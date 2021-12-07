Sorry, an error occurred.
Mostly cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 7, 2021 @ 12:33 am
GRIFTON - Luther Earl Walston, 69, died on Friday, November 26, 2021. Memorial service Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2 pm, at Jerusalem Church, Snow Hill.
The Daily Reflector
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.