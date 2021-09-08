AYDEN - Mabel Ruth Lancaster, 84, died on Sept. 7, 2021. Funeral Thursday at 2 pm, at Grifton Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation 12:30-1:45 pm on Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 1:00 am
