GREENVILLE - Mae Lee Daniels, 70, died on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 12:30 pm, at St. Mary MB Church. Viewing 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary and 30 minutes prior to service at the church.
Rain in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 1:18 am
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 3 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tar River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 11/21/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
