Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 12:57 am
TARBORO - Mamie Best, 92, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Unveiling Glory In Worship Ministries, Greenville. Viewing one hour before service at the church. Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.