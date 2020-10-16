GRIFTON - Manuel Wallace, 81, died on Sat. Oct. 10, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Viewing 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, only those with invitaions may attend.
Updated: October 16, 2020 @ 2:17 am
