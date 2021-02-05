GREENVILLE - Margie L. Williams, died on Thur., Jan. 28, 2021. Funeral Sun. at 2:30 PM, at Divine Anointing Church International. Visitation Sat., 5-8 PM, at Carmon, Garris, Gorham, & Harper Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Farmville. Masks are required.

