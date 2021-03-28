...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Locally dense fog continues across portions of Eastern North
Carolina this morning, with visibilities ranging from one quarter
mile to one mile at times. As south winds increase prior to
daybreak visibilities will gradually improve.
Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions.
Slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use
low-beam headlights.
WINTERVILLE - Maria Delores Ramos, 63, died on Friday, March 26, 2021. Funeral Monday at 7 pm, at Greenville Church of God. Visitation 5-7 pm prior to service. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.