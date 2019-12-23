Marjorie Jones Dec 23, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENVILLE - Marjorie F. Jones, 73, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Dec 20 - Dec 26 Greenville Magazine Winter 2019 Veterans Day Greenville Medical Directory 2019 Greenville Graduation Tab 2019 Her Magazine Fall 2019 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesGrill robbed for second time this monthNet gain: Council OKs bid to build beach volleyball courtsMen robbed, shot near local gas stationHeat is on to be Ahlers' backupMan accused of embezzling $100,000 from local churchSweepstakes business robbed at gunpoint205007 RHONDA CLEMMONSMan charged with DWI collides with another vehicleJohn Moore, IIHouston: Defensive line additions were significant Images