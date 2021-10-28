STANTONSBURG - Marjorie Ree Ward, 84, died on Friday, October 22, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church. Visitation 6-8 pm Friday at Paul Chapel AME Zion Church. Arrangements by Hornes Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
