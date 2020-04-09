Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 83F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 12:34 am
GREENVILLE - Martha Barrett Perkins, 87, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations.